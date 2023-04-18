China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,215. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

