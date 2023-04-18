China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
China Resources Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $32.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. China Resources Power has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $33.70.
China Resources Power Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Resources Power (CRPJY)
