China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

China Resources Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $32.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. China Resources Power has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

