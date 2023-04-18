China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.29

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 59 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.10.
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
