China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,246,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 14,044,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 253,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

