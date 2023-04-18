China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,646,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 3,292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,465.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

China Literature stock remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

About China Literature

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

