China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,646,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 3,292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,465.0 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
China Literature stock remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Literature has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.
About China Literature
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Literature (CHLLF)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.