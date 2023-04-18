Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.77. 51,875,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,940,861. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

