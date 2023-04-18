Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.
Shares of SCHW stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $283,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $273,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.
SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.
The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.
