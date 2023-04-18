CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as low as $74.12 and last traded at $74.14. Approximately 1,591,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,901,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

