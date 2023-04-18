CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 574,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEVA. Barclays boosted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Price Performance

CEVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,349. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 91.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of CEVA by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 126,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.