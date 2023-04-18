CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 730,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.3 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS CESDF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 1,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,864. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CES Energy Solutions

CESDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.