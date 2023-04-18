Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 661,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Centene by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
CNC stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
