Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 661,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,769,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Centene by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

