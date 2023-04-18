Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

