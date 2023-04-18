Celtic (LON:CCP) Trading Down 1.7%

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.40). Approximately 18,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 6,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celtic from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 173 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Celtic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,614.29 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

