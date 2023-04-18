CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.