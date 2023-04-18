CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDHSF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.