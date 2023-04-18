cbdMD Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 25th (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 25th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 377,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,865. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77,275 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

