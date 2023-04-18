Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $247.00.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $228.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after buying an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $82,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

