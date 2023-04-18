Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASA remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Monday. 190,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 140.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

