Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cartier Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Cartier Silver stock remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715. Cartier Silver has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
About Cartier Silver
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cartier Silver (CRTIF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.