Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Cartier Silver stock remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715. Cartier Silver has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

