Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 29.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capri by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Capri Trading Down 0.6 %

CPRI opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile



Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

