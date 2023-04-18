CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,285,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 3,021,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.6 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF remained flat at $1.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

