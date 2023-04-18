Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

