Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.05. 7,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,166. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

