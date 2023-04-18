Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. 562,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,069. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

