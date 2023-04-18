Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $35.66.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

