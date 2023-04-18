Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,096 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. 131,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.