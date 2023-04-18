Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.98. Canaan shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 312,383 shares trading hands.

Canaan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.24.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Canaan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 252,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 865,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.