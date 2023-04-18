Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.98. Canaan shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 312,383 shares trading hands.
Canaan Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.24.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Canaan
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
