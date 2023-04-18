Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $46.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

