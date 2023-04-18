Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF remained flat at $46.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.
Calian Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calian Group (CLNFF)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.