Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

AVTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 96,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

