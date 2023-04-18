Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.
Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %
AVTX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 96,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.