CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CAE by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.