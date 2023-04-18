Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $14.14

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.