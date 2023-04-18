Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $82.90

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.90.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.28.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
