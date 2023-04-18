Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $82.90

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,130,535,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $4,640,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

