Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $34.39

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Down 0.0 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.