Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $25.00

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

