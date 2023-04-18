Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 740 ($9.16) to GBX 750 ($9.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Britvic Trading Down 0.4 %

BTVCY opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

