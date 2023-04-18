Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.43. 43,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,287. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

