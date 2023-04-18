Breakwater Capital Group Takes $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGK traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.20. 20,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,802. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.52.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.