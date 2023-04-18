Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $17.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.65. The stock had a trading volume of 609,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $507.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

