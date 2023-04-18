Breakwater Capital Group Invests $769,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 14,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

