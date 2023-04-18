Breakwater Capital Group Invests $3.62 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $141.05. 194,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,192. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

