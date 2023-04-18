Breakwater Capital Group Invests $2.64 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 407,439 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

