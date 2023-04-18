Breakwater Capital Group Invests $1.12 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. 827,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

