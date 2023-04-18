Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 14,831 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,011,264. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

