Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $145.60. 208,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,451. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

