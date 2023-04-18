Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

ISCG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726. The company has a market cap of $412.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

