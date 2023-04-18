Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.54. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

