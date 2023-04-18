Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,993,582.50 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $20.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,696.68. 244,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,477. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,526.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,721.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

