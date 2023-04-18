Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 56996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Bolloré Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.
Bolloré Company Profile
Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.