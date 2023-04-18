Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 56996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Bolloré Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

