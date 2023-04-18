Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 76.8% in March

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 28,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.