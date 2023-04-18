Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

