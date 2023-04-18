Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 141.6% in March

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the March 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BXSL. Raymond James raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL remained flat at $25.50 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 553,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,947. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 47.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

